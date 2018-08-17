Insider Buying: Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) Director Buys 18,256 Shares of Stock

Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 18,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.70 per share, with a total value of $889,067.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 450,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,924,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ANDX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 22,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,078. Andeavor Logistics LP has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. Andeavor Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Andeavor Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Andeavor Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Andeavor Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,539,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,816,000 after purchasing an additional 417,081 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,030,000 after purchasing an additional 440,575 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,158,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,169,000 after purchasing an additional 467,678 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,842,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after purchasing an additional 440,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,358,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60,662 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

