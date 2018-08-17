Insider Buying: Aileron Therapeutics Inc (ALRN) Insider Purchases $24,500.00 in Stock

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) insider John P. Phd Longenecker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $24,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of ALRN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,845. Aileron Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.71.
Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). sell-side analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on ALRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th.
About Aileron Therapeutics
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.
Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.