Insider Buying: Aileron Therapeutics Inc (ALRN) Insider Purchases $24,500.00 in Stock

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) insider John P. Phd Longenecker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $24,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ALRN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,845. Aileron Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.71.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). sell-side analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Aileron Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.