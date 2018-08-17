Inpixon (INPX) Trading 7.7% Higher

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s share price was up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 1,171,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,868,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.13, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inpixon stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 366,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 3.90% of Inpixon at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

