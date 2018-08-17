Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Innospec had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. Johnson Rice upgraded Innospec from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Innospec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

In other news, VP Brian Watt sold 3,500 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $263,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,606.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,910 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $227,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,397 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

