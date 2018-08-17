Ink Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $2.38 Million (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $15,519.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinBene, Qryptos and IDEX. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015450 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00293438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00158914 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000217 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012398 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034928 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,799,310 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene, Bancor Network and Qryptos. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

