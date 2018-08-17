Ingevity Corp (NGVT) Short Interest Up 74.5% in July

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,101,119 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the July 13th total of 630,876 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,784 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $97.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.30. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $55.07 and a 1-year high of $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.14 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 961.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price objective on Ingevity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.