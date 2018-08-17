Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Infinity Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.1239119602526 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ INFI remained flat at $$2.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 58,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,237. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $119.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.15.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 3,516,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $5,802,324.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Kutok sold 14,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $28,626.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

