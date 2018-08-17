Indus Holding AG (INH) Receives €70.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Indus Holding AG (ETR:INH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €69.55 ($79.03).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €66.80 ($75.91) price objective on Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Indus alerts:

Shares of ETR INH opened at €53.50 ($60.80) on Tuesday. Indus has a twelve month low of €53.90 ($61.25) and a twelve month high of €66.20 ($75.23).

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Indus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.