Independent Research Analysts Give Salzgitter (SZG) a €43.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SZG. Cfra set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($42.05) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.33 ($48.11).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

ETR:SZG opened at €38.25 ($43.47) on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a one year low of €29.74 ($33.80) and a one year high of €52.40 ($59.55).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.