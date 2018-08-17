IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,852 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,645 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.9% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The Ozarks boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 16,257 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.1% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.6% during the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.32.

NYSE:COP opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $42.26 and a 12-month high of $73.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 49,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $3,514,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,981. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $439,865.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.