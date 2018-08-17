IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.51 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $229,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $47.16 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $47.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

