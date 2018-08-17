Ichor (ICHR) Trading Down 5.5%

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) was down 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.47. Approximately 547,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,190,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “$20.46” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ichor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 4.67.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Ichor had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $248.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.39 million. research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $103,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,680 shares in the company, valued at $103,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Ichor by 159.6% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,673,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,679 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the first quarter worth $23,286,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ichor in the first quarter worth $14,451,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ichor by 103.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,587,000 after acquiring an additional 587,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC raised its position in Ichor by 296.7% in the second quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 671,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 502,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

