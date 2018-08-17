IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “IAC is a leading media and Internet company. It is organized into four segments: The Match Group, which consists of dating, education and fitness businesses with brands such as Match.com, OkCupid, Tinder, The Princeton Review and DailyBurn; Search & Applications, which includes brands such as About.com, Ask.com, Dictionary.com and Investopedia; Media, which consists of businesses such as Vimeo, Electus, The Daily Beast and CollegeHumor; and eCommerce, which includes HomeAdvisor and ShoeBuy. IAC’s brands and products are among the most recognized in the world reaching users in over 200 countries. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has offices worldwide. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $186.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.18.

IAC traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.11. 11,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,830. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $103.47 and a 12 month high of $195.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 242.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.50. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 16.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,927,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,855,000 after acquiring an additional 559,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 331.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 651,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after purchasing an additional 500,359 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,292,000 after purchasing an additional 478,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,045,000 after purchasing an additional 415,012 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,692,000 after purchasing an additional 397,788 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

