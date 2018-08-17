Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.74 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.65.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 4,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $348,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $357,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,722,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,126,000 after acquiring an additional 265,354 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,201,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,912,000 after acquiring an additional 153,013 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,038,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,473,000 after acquiring an additional 788,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,865,000 after buying an additional 155,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,774,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,885,000 after buying an additional 65,138 shares during the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $55.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

