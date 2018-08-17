Humana Inc (HUM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

Humana has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Humana has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Humana to earn $17.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $330.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Humana has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $331.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.17. Humana had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. research analysts expect that Humana will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider William Kevin Fleming sold 15,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.08, for a total value of $4,582,891.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 14,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.25, for a total transaction of $4,638,720.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,976 shares of company stock valued at $32,165,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $328.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.17.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

