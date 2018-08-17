Humana Inc (HUM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.
Humana has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Humana has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Humana to earn $17.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.
Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $330.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Humana has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $331.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93.
In other Humana news, insider William Kevin Fleming sold 15,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.08, for a total value of $4,582,891.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 14,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.25, for a total transaction of $4,638,720.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,976 shares of company stock valued at $32,165,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $328.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.17.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.
