HP Inc. (HPQ) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 601.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,008,879 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 865,082 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $22,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of HP by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,324 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,964 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of HP by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 90,420 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,843 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.66. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.47.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,697,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marie Myers sold 8,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $193,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,488. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

