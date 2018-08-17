Howard Capital Management Purchases 635 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Howard Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.2% of Howard Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,886,345 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,811,851,000 after buying an additional 61,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,496,173 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,450,978,000 after acquiring an additional 194,342 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,518,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $915,783,000 after acquiring an additional 129,750 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 7,237,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $778,148,000 after acquiring an additional 182,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,032,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $648,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,702 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $112.48 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $96.20 and a twelve month high of $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $167.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $50,333,085.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,498,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,370,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 710,002 shares of company stock worth $80,514,432. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

