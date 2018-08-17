Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK) Insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs Buys 8,275 Shares

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs purchased 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $100,541.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,589.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TWNK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.21. Hostess Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 28.58%. sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,295,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,165,000 after buying an additional 81,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

