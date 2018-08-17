Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stake Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The Ozarks grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 11,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $17,196,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,271,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $484,795.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,760.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,977 shares of company stock valued at $19,788,828 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $154.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.50 and a 12-month high of $165.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.29.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

