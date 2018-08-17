HomeStreet (HMST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HMST. BidaskClub lowered shares of HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.50. 240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,939. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $120.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.61 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Edward Schultz sold 11,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $343,265.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

