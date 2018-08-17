Home Depot Inc (HD) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $9.46 Per Share

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Home Depot in a report released on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $9.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.38. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HD. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $187.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.35.

NYSE:HD opened at $195.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $226.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $207.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 399.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bank of The Ozarks boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 7,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 79,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 139,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, Director Stephanie Linnartz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

