HL Financial Services LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (ETE)

HL Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 357.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 7,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETE stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 100.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.

