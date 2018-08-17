Histogenics (HSGX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Histogenics Corporation is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment. The company is developing NeoCart(R) product to provide treatment in the orthopedic space. Histogenics Corporation is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSGX. ValuEngine raised shares of Histogenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Histogenics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Brookline Cap M reissued a buy rating on shares of Histogenics in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Histogenics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.42.

NASDAQ:HSGX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,753. Histogenics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $70.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. equities analysts predict that Histogenics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSGX. Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new stake in shares of Histogenics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,712,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Histogenics during the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Histogenics during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Histogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Histogenics by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the period. 46.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Histogenics Company Profile

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

