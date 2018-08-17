Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 10,000 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Highland Private Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,898,000 after purchasing an additional 109,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,705,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $356,437,000 after purchasing an additional 134,814 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,583,000 after purchasing an additional 118,911 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 162,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,298,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,647,000 after purchasing an additional 110,162 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total transaction of $512,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,491.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.65, for a total value of $655,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,977 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.74.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $223.19 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

