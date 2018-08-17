Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 24th. Analysts expect Hibbett Sports to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Hibbett Sports has set its FY19 guidance at $1.65-1.95 EPS.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.98 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hibbett Sports to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

