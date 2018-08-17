Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 24th. Analysts expect Hibbett Sports to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Hibbett Sports has set its FY19 guidance at $1.65-1.95 EPS.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.98 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hibbett Sports to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $29.50.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.