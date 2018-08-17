Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Price Tops $0.0153 on Exchanges

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. Hi Mutual Society has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and $179,436.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015386 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00292621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00158339 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034785 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

