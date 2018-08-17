Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 610,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Hess Midstream Partners were worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Avalon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $404,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 83.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hess Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $625.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.99.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

Hess Midstream Partners Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The gathering segment include natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression systems located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

