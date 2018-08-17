Heroux Devtek (HRX) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian reiterated a hold rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Heroux Devtek in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Heroux Devtek from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Heroux Devtek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.17.

Get Heroux Devtek alerts:

HRX opened at C$16.16 on Monday. Heroux Devtek has a 52-week low of C$12.50 and a 52-week high of C$16.75.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. Heroux Devtek had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of C$113.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.00 million.

About Heroux Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Heroux Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heroux Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.