Hecla Mining (HL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.30 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

HL stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.15. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 12.8% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 540,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 694,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $296,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,746,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,211,000 after purchasing an additional 960,494 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $1,728,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

