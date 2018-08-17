Head to Head Survey: Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) & Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: SBLK) and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and Star Bulk Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bulk Shipping -8.00% -1.79% -1.03% Star Bulk Carriers 8.39% 3.79% 1.90%

42.8% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and Star Bulk Carriers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping $236.79 million 1.63 -$43.79 million ($0.42) -12.57 Star Bulk Carriers $331.98 million 2.44 -$9.77 million ($0.22) -57.45

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bulk Shipping. Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bulk Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eagle Bulk Shipping and Star Bulk Carriers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 1 5 0 2.83 Star Bulk Carriers 0 0 7 0 3.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 30.68%. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus price target of $16.58, suggesting a potential upside of 31.20%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Volatility & Risk

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats Eagle Bulk Shipping on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels. The Company owns Supramax dry bulk vessel. Supramax dry bulk vessels range in size from 50,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons. These vessels have the cargo loading and unloading flexibility of on-board cranes while offering cargo carrying capacities approaching that of Panamax dry bulk vessels, which range in size from 60,000 to 100,000 deadweight tons and must rely on port facilities to load and offload their cargoes. On July 26, 2011 the Company sold its the Heron, a Supramax class of vessel.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of May 14, 2018, the company had a fleet of 108 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.26 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 18 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 11 Supramax vessels. It also provides vessel management services to dry bulk vessels of various sizes. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

