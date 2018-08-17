Head to Head Review: ExlService (EXLS) & TechTarget (TTGT)

ExlService (NASDAQ: TTGT) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ExlService and TechTarget’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService $762.31 million 2.69 $48.88 million $2.52 23.71 TechTarget $108.56 million 5.83 $6.80 million $0.24 95.67

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than TechTarget. ExlService is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechTarget, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ExlService and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService 6.11% 14.25% 10.67% TechTarget 10.24% 9.77% 7.00%

Volatility and Risk

ExlService has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ExlService and TechTarget, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService 0 2 7 0 2.78 TechTarget 0 2 2 0 2.50

ExlService presently has a consensus price target of $63.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.86%. TechTarget has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.26%. Given ExlService’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ExlService is more favorable than TechTarget.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of ExlService shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of TechTarget shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ExlService beats TechTarget on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. It also provides BPM services related to the care management and population health, multi-chronic case management, dual eligible special needs plans, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, the company offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific digital transformational services. Further, it provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, networking, or business applications. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

