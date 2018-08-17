Head-To-Head Review: Eisai (ESALY) versus TCG BDC (CGBD)

Eisai (NASDAQ: CGBD) and TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Eisai alerts:

Eisai pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. TCG BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Eisai pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TCG BDC pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Eisai and TCG BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eisai $5.42 billion 4.82 $466.60 million $1.63 54.07 TCG BDC $165.00 million 6.48 $84.20 million $1.74 9.82

Eisai has higher revenue and earnings than TCG BDC. TCG BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eisai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Eisai and TCG BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eisai 0 0 0 0 N/A TCG BDC 0 2 2 0 2.50

TCG BDC has a consensus target price of $18.83, suggesting a potential upside of 10.20%. Given TCG BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TCG BDC is more favorable than Eisai.

Profitability

This table compares Eisai and TCG BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eisai 8.69% 8.63% 5.05% TCG BDC 45.15% 9.32% 5.21%

Risk & Volatility

Eisai has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCG BDC has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Eisai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of TCG BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of TCG BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TCG BDC beats Eisai on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co., Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Halaven and Lenvima, an anticancer agent; Aloxi, an antiemetic agent; Aricept, a treatment for Alzheimer's disease; Fycompa, an antiepileptic agent; Methycobal for peripheral neuropathy treatment; BELVIQ for anti-obesity treatment; and LYRICA for neuropathic pain treatment. The company also provides Lunesta, a non-benzodiazepine hypnotic agent for insomnia treatment; Pariet, a proton pump inhibitor; HUMIRA, a human anti-TNF-a monoclonal antibody; and epilepsy franchise products, including Zonegran, Zebinix, Fycompa, and Inovelo, which are antiepileptic agents. In addition, it offers Inovelon/BANZEL for the treatment of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Actonel, an osteoporosis treatment; and Stronger Neo-Minophagen C/Glycyron tablets for liver disease/allergic disease treatment. The company has strategic partnerships with Quintiles Inc. for developing six types of anticancer compound candidates; and Epizyme, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize therapeutics targeting EZH2, an epigenetic enzyme, for the treatment of lymphoma and other cancers in genetically defined patients. It also has collaboration agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop Lenvima, a multi-kinase inhibitor; and Opdivo, a human anti-human programmed cell death-1 monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; and Merck & Co., Inc. to develop and commercialize LENVIMA (lenvatinib mesylate). The company was formerly known as Nihon Eisai Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Eisai Co., Ltd. in 1955. Eisai Co., Ltd. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.