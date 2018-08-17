Head to Head Contrast: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) versus Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALDR) and Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Alder Biopharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$31.15 million ($2.54) -93.80 Alder Biopharmaceuticals $1.62 million 768.75 -$288.87 million ($4.95) -3.69

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alder Biopharmaceuticals. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alder Biopharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Alder Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 0 3 6 0 2.67 Alder Biopharmaceuticals 0 1 10 0 2.91

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $318.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.47%. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 29.32%. Given Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Alder Biopharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Alder Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A -13.17% -12.74% Alder Biopharmaceuticals N/A -93.81% -59.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 56.7% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Alder Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals beats Alder Biopharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, a THR-ß-selective small molecule that is in preclinical trials. The company has research, development, and commercialization agreement with Hoffmann-La Roche to develop, use, sell, offer for sale, and import various licensed products. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead pivotal-stage product candidate, Eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the prevention of migraine. Its product candidate pipeline also includes ALD1910, a preclinical monoclonal antibody that targets pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide-38; and Clazakizumab, that has completed two Phase 2b clinical trials designed to block the pro-inflammatory cytokine IL-6. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

