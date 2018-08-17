Head to Head Analysis: Canon (CAJ) and Boxlight (BOXL)

Canon (NASDAQ: BOXL) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Canon and Boxlight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canon 1 1 0 0 1.50 Boxlight 0 0 1 0 3.00

Boxlight has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.67%. Given Boxlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Canon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Canon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Boxlight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Canon pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Boxlight does not pay a dividend. Canon pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Canon and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canon 6.19% 8.96% 5.33% Boxlight N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canon and Boxlight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canon $36.15 billion 0.95 $2.15 billion $2.15 14.66 Boxlight $25.74 million 1.92 -$7.29 million ($1.34) -3.66

Canon has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight. Boxlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canon beats Boxlight on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canon

Canon Inc. manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates in four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit. The Office Business Unit segment offers office MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, production print products for print professionals, laser multifunction and laser printers, digital production printing systems, continuous feed and wide-format printers, and document solutions, as well as software, services, and solutions. The Imaging System Business Unit segment provides interchangeable-lens digital cameras, digital compact cameras and camcorders, digital cinema cameras, interchangeable lenses, compact photo printers, inkjet printers, commercial photo printers, image scanners, multimedia projectors, broadcast equipment, and calculators. The Medical System Business Unit segment offers digital radiography systems, diagnostic X-ray systems, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, diagnostic ultrasound systems, clinical chemistry analyzers, and ophthalmic equipment. The Industry and Others Business Unit segment provides semiconductor lithography equipment, flat panel display lithography equipment, digital radiography systems, vacuum thin-film deposition equipment, organic light-emitting diode panel manufacturing equipment, die bonders, micromotors, network cameras, handy terminals, and document scanners. The company also provides maintenance services; and supplies replacement drums, parts, toners, and papers. It sells its products under the Canon brand through subsidiaries or independent distributors to dealers and retail outlets, as well as directly to end-users in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and Oceania. Canon Inc. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

