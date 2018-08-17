H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $44.00 price objective on H&E Equipment Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Shares of HEES opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $44.24.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

In related news, CEO John Engquist sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $84,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,512,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,613,249.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 21,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.