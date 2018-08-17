HCA Healthcare (HCA) PT Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HCA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $122.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.76.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $2.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.66. The stock had a trading volume of 55,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.53.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.13. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jonathan B. Perlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,168 shares of company stock worth $24,581,821. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 17.3% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 19.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,812,000 after buying an additional 162,226 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $1,813,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 32.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,698,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,270,000 after buying an additional 414,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 85.8% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 97,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

