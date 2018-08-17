HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Corium International (CORI)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Our $13 12-month target is based on a DCF reflecting an 11.5% WACC discount and 1.5% terminal growth beyond fiscal 2026. Our model only explicitly includes the base-business, and U.S. partner revenue for the donepezil patch (launch 1Q20) and Twirla (launch calendar 2H19, but not in the stock now after partner setbacks). The donepezil patch has IP to 2037 and Twirla has issued patents to 2028.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Get Corium International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CORI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corium International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corium International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Corium International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Corium International in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.80.

NASDAQ:CORI opened at $8.69 on Monday. Corium International has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million. Corium International had a negative net margin of 155.21% and a negative return on equity of 298.48%. research analysts forecast that Corium International will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corium International by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,059,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corium International by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 497,615 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Corium International by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 502,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 250,300 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Corium International by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 196,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Corium International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,105,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Corium International Company Profile

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Corium International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corium International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.