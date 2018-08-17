Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Position Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 439.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Hawaiian worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,809,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 4.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 403.3% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 63.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 35,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HA. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Hawaiian from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hawaiian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Hawaiian from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $44.30.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $715.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.