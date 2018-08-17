Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Leoni (LEO) a €55.00 Price Target

Leoni (ETR:LEO) received a €55.00 ($62.50) target price from investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LEO. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Leoni has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €54.29 ($61.69).

Get Leoni alerts:

Shares of LEO stock opened at €35.73 ($40.60) on Friday. Leoni has a 12-month low of €39.21 ($44.56) and a 12-month high of €66.20 ($75.23).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.