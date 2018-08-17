Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) a €32.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Independent Research set a €24.60 ($27.95) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. HSBC set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €24.50 ($27.84) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.76 ($33.82).

Get Prosiebensat 1 Media alerts:

PSM stock opened at €22.42 ($25.48) on Tuesday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a one year low of €24.58 ($27.93) and a one year high of €41.77 ($47.47).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.