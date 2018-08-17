Hartland & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW)

Hartland & Co. LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 42.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Hartland & Co. LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 6,692.5% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $147,302.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $10,048,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,885 shares of company stock valued at $30,806,513 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

SCHW opened at $51.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.