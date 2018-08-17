Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,077 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.3% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PepsiCo to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $130.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.35.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $114.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

