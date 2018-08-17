Haracoin Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (HRC)

Haracoin (CURRENCY:HRC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Haracoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Haracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00005260 BTC on exchanges. Haracoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $16,563.00 worth of Haracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00293213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00159105 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012480 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00035299 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Haracoin

Haracoin’s total supply is 9,888,789,343 coins. Haracoin’s official Twitter account is @haracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Haracoin’s official website is haracoin.com

Buying and Selling Haracoin

Haracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

