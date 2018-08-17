Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $45.10 Million Position in Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $45,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. WealthShield LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,206.49 on Friday. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 52-week low of $903.40 and a 52-week high of $1,273.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $861.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 72 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.33, for a total transaction of $80,807.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,464.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,099.06, for a total transaction of $42,863.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,369 shares of company stock worth $104,846,172. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,405.00 target price (up previously from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,245.96.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

