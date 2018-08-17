Hammerson plc (HMSO) Receives GBX 557.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 557.11 ($7.11).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HMSO shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Hammerson from GBX 650 ($8.29) to GBX 600 ($7.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hammerson to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($7.65) to GBX 565 ($7.21) in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays raised Hammerson to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.74) to GBX 520 ($6.63) in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Hammerson from GBX 570 ($7.27) to GBX 540 ($6.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

In other news, insider Jean-Philippe Mouton sold 44,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($7.05), for a total transaction of £245,924.63 ($313,719.39).

LON HMSO traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 489.90 ($6.25). The company had a trading volume of 1,006,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 430.40 ($5.49) and a 52-week high of £523.38 ($667.66).

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 15.10 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)). Hammerson had a net margin of 97.06% and a return on equity of 3.36%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Hammerson is a FTSE 100 owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high-quality retail property has a value of around £10.5 billion and includes 23 prime shopping centres, 17 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

