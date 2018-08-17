Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.04

News articles about Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hamilton Lane earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.4766056558007 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.15 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 63.94%. equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

HLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.