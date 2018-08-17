Halliburton (HAL) Shares Sold by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,570 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,844,408 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $779,554,000 after purchasing an additional 799,300 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 14.4% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,198,844 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $244,034,000 after purchasing an additional 653,297 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.9% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886,928 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $229,392,000 after purchasing an additional 230,408 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 95.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,232,427 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $198,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 7.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,195,032 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $196,915,000 after purchasing an additional 277,424 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $235,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,674.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. B. Riley set a $51.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

