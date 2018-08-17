HalalChain Price Hits $0.0396 (HLC)

HalalChain (CURRENCY:HLC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. HalalChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $221,361.00 worth of HalalChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HalalChain has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One HalalChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000612 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, CoinBene, CoinEgg and Allcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00277936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00156137 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000220 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012398 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00031289 BTC.

HalalChain Token Profile

HalalChain’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. HalalChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for HalalChain is /r/halalchain . HalalChain’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The official website for HalalChain is www.hlc.com

Buying and Selling HalalChain

HalalChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest, CoinBene, ZB.COM and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HalalChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HalalChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HalalChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

