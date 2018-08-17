Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) has trended positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hain Celestial Group earned a news impact score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.7939545839505 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $28.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. Its grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut.

