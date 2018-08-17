GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 75.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 18.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 497.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $133.93 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $96.42 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $1.14. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 47.65% and a negative net margin of 1,392.61%. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

